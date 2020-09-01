CMA Awards 2020: Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs And Maren Morris Lead Nominations

The nominations for the 54th annual CMA Awards are in.
This year, Miranda Lambert tops the list with seven noms – making CMA Award history as the first female artist to accumulate a record-breaking 55 total career nods.
The record was previously held by Reba McEntire, who just earned her 51st nomination.
JUST IN: Luke Combs and Carly Pearce announce some of the #CMAawards nominees.https://t.co/ptW1pj8Ook pic.twitter.com/KNNi4a83rc
— Good Morning America (@GMA) September 1, 2020
JUST IN: @LukeCombs & @CarlyPearce announce #CMAawards Musical Event of the Year! @CountryMusic#CMAawardshttps://t.co/ptW1pj8Ook pic.twitter.com/xOZAU8jmZZ
— Good Morning America (@GMA) September 1, 2020
JUST IN: @LukeCombs & @CarlyPearce announce the #CMAawards Entertainer of the Year nominees:@ericchurch@lukecombs@mirandalambert @carrieunderwood @keithurban @CountryMusic#CMAawardshttps://t.co/ptW1pj8Ook pic.twitter.com/cKO9PQuzVp
— Good Morning America (@GMA) September 1, 2020
Other top nominees include Luke Combs with six nominations – including his first-ever nod for Entertainer of the Year – Maren Morris with five nods, Dan + Shay, producer Jay Joyce and Carly Pearce each securing four, and Justin Bieber, Ashley McBryde, and Keith Urban each up for trophies in three categories.
JUST IN: @LukeCombs & @CarlyPearce announce #CMAawards Album of the Year nominees:
“Heartache Medication” by @JonPardi
“Never Will” by @AshleyMcBryde
“Old Dominion” by @OldDominion
“What You See Is What You Get” @lukecombs
“Wildcard” @mirandalamberthttps://t.co/ptW1pj8Ook pic.twitter.com/Fwy1B5YP9L
— Good Morning America (@GMA) September 1, 2020
JUST IN: @LukeCombs & @CarlyPearce announce the @CountryMusic New Artist of the Year nominees: @JimmieAllen@IngridAndress@GabbyBarrett_@carlypearce@MorganWallen #CMAawardshttps://t.co/ptW1pj8Ook pic.twitter.com/agbujB4P4O
— Good Morning America (@GMA) September 1, 2020
Alongside newcomer Combs for Entertainer of the Year are Eric Church, Lambert, Carrie Underwood, and Urban. Two women making the list hasn’t happened since 2000.
TWO WOMEN??? What is life right now??? Congrats to @mirandalambert and @carrieunderwood for both making the EOTY list. This hasn't happened since 2000. https://t.co/qdADczVvyE @cmaawards_
— Alison Bonaguro 👩🏼💻 (@alisonbonaguro) September 1, 2020
First-time CMA Award nominees include Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Gabby Barrett, and Bieber.
Combs and Pearce revealed select nominees on ABC’s “Good Morning America” Tuesday, live from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.
“This year’s nominees represent the passion, creativity, and hope our world could use more of these days. From record-shattering milestones to reaching across genre lines, these finalists are outstanding examples of the craft and camaraderie country music holds deeply,” said Sarah Trahern, CMA chief executive officer.
“As we navigate the coming months and look to properly honour our nominees and the community, we are committed to delivering the safest and most memorable live television experience our artists, creators, and fans could ask for. We cannot wait to reveal our two incredible CMA Awards hosts in just a few weeks and we look forward to celebrating country music this November!”
See the full list of nominees below.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
Producer: Dan Smyers
Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano
“Beer Never Broke My Heart” – Luke Combs
Producer: Scott Moffatt
Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley
“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
“The Bones” – Maren Morris
Producer: Greg Kurstin
Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin
“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett
Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale
Mix Engineer: Buckley Miller
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi
Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi
Never Will – Ashley McBryde
Producers: Jay Joyce, John Peets
Old Dominion – Old Dominion
Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion
What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs
Producer: Scott Moffatt
Wildcard – Miranda Lambert
Producer: Jay Joyce
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Bluebird”
Songwriters: Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert
“The Bones”
Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz
“Even Though I’m Leaving”
Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher
“I Hope You’re Happy Now”
Songwriters: Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton
“More Hearts Than Mine”
Songwriters: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
Producer: Dan Smyers
“Be A Light” – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
Producer: Dann Huff
“The Bones” – Maren Morris with Hozier
Producer: Greg Kurstin
“Fooled Around And Fell In Love” – Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)
Producer: Jay Joyce
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
Producer: busbee
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Rob McNelley, Guitar
Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
Director: Patrick Tracy
“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
Director: Trey Fanjoy
“Homemade” – Jake Owen
Director: Justin Clough
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
Director: Sam Siske
“Second One To Know” – Chris Stapleton
Director: David Coleman
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen
Kelsea Ballerini was among those disappointed with the list:
last time this happened, I wrote homecoming queen the next day about the feeling. something beautiful will undoubtedly come from the current disappointment. nonetheless, congratulations to my friends & peers that got nominations. proud to be a part of the country family, always.
— Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) September 1, 2020