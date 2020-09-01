CMA Awards 2020: Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs And Maren Morris Lead Nominations

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars 2019 Tour

The nominations for the 54th annual CMA Awards are in.

This year, Miranda Lambert tops the list with seven noms – making CMA Award history as the first female artist to accumulate a record-breaking 55 total career nods.

The record was previously held by Reba McEntire, who just earned her 51st nomination.

JUST IN: Luke Combs and Carly Pearce announce some of the #CMAawards nominees.https://t.co/ptW1pj8Ook pic.twitter.com/KNNi4a83rc — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 1, 2020

Other top nominees include Luke Combs with six nominations – including his first-ever nod for Entertainer of the Year – Maren Morris with five nods, Dan + Shay, producer Jay Joyce and Carly Pearce each securing four, and Justin Bieber, Ashley McBryde, and Keith Urban each up for trophies in three categories.

Alongside newcomer Combs for Entertainer of the Year are Eric Church, Lambert, Carrie Underwood, and Urban. Two women making the list hasn’t happened since 2000.

TWO WOMEN??? What is life right now??? Congrats to @mirandalambert and @carrieunderwood for both making the EOTY list. This hasn't happened since 2000. https://t.co/qdADczVvyE @cmaawards_ — Alison Bonaguro 👩🏼‍💻 (@alisonbonaguro) September 1, 2020

First-time CMA Award nominees include Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Gabby Barrett, and Bieber.

Combs and Pearce revealed select nominees on ABC’s “Good Morning America” Tuesday, live from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

“This year’s nominees represent the passion, creativity, and hope our world could use more of these days. From record-shattering milestones to reaching across genre lines, these finalists are outstanding examples of the craft and camaraderie country music holds deeply,” said Sarah Trahern, CMA chief executive officer.

“As we navigate the coming months and look to properly honour our nominees and the community, we are committed to delivering the safest and most memorable live television experience our artists, creators, and fans could ask for. We cannot wait to reveal our two incredible CMA Awards hosts in just a few weeks and we look forward to celebrating country music this November!”

See the full list of nominees below.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

Producer: Dan Smyers

Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano

“Beer Never Broke My Heart” – Luke Combs

Producer: Scott Moffatt

Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“The Bones” – Maren Morris

Producer: Greg Kurstin

Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin

“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett

Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale

Mix Engineer: Buckley Miller

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi

Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi

Never Will – Ashley McBryde

Producers: Jay Joyce, John Peets

Old Dominion – Old Dominion

Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion

What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs

Producer: Scott Moffatt

Wildcard – Miranda Lambert

Producer: Jay Joyce

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Bluebird”

Songwriters: Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert

“The Bones”

Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz

“Even Though I’m Leaving”

Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher

“I Hope You’re Happy Now”

Songwriters: Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton

“More Hearts Than Mine”

Songwriters: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

Producer: Dan Smyers

“Be A Light” – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban

Producer: Dann Huff

“The Bones” – Maren Morris with Hozier

Producer: Greg Kurstin

“Fooled Around And Fell In Love” – Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)

Producer: Jay Joyce

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Producer: busbee

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar

Derek Wells, Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

Director: Patrick Tracy

“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

Director: Trey Fanjoy

“Homemade” – Jake Owen

Director: Justin Clough

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Director: Sam Siske

“Second One To Know” – Chris Stapleton

Director: David Coleman

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen

