Miley Cyrus Puts A Twist On Billie Eilish’s ‘My Future’

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Billie Eilish is inspiring her fellow artists, including Miley Cyrus.

Cyrus and her band performed a stunning cover of Eilish’s new song “My Future” in a COVID-19-conscious version of BBC One’s “Live Lounge”. The “Hannah Montana” alum delivered a ’70s rock ballad/jazz rendition of the song.

“‘Cause I, I’m in love/With my future/Can’t wait to meet her,” Cyrus belts. “And I, I’m in love/But not with anybody else/Just wanna get to know myself.”

Cyrus, 27, also performed her new single “Midnight Sky” after showcasing it at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

