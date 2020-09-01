Hilary Swank Remembers Chadwick Boseman: ‘Talk About A Superhero’

Hilary Swank says Chadwick Boseman was a superhero both on and off the screen.

Swank called into SiriusXM and Radio Andy’s “Bevelations” earlier this week. The Oscar-winning actress reacted to Boseman’s death and gushed about his value as an artist and a person.

“That’s just a heartbreak,” Swank told host Bevy Smith. “I mean, talk about a superhero, for real, in real life. He was a walking everyday superhero for so many people. I don’t know one person who wouldn’t say he’s not their superhero.

“To think he was struggling and obviously in great pain and still persevering to make such an important movie and to share his art with the world, shine a light on the importance of living your fullest purpose and using your voice for good.”

Boseman died August 28 surrounded by family in his Los Angeles home. The “Marshall” star’s unexpected death rattled the globe. It was revealed Boseman was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016 and had privately battled it for years as it progressed to stage 4.

The beloved and talented actor earned two Screen Actors Guild Awards for his top-billing role in “Black Panther”. He was also renowned for his wonderful depictions of Jackie Robinson in “42”, James Brown in “Get on Up”, and Thurgood Marshall in “Marshall”.