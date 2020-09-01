Whoopi Goldberg Wants Disney Parks To Build A Wakanda-Themed World In Memory Of Chadwick Boseman

Whoopi Goldberg is urging Disney Parks to build a “Black Panther”-themed land in one of their parks akin to the “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” land and the “Avatar” world in the name of Chadwick Boseman.

Dear People in charge of building NEW experiences Disney Land and World we don’t really need another Frozen land BUT what we could use is Wakonda, please Disneyworld Disneyland PLEASE build in Chadwick Boseman’s name WAKONDA — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 31, 2020

Goldberg’s call for a Wakanda land in memory of Boseman is just the latest example of the rallying to honour the late actor. More than 25,000 people have signed a petition to replace a Confederate statue with one of Boseman in his hometown of Anderson, North Carolina.