Whoopi Goldberg Wants Disney Parks To Build A Wakanda-Themed World In Memory Of Chadwick Boseman

By Rachel West.

Chadwick Boseman - Getty Images
Whoopi Goldberg is urging Disney Parks to build a “Black Panther”-themed land in one of their parks akin to the “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” land and the “Avatar” world in the name of Chadwick Boseman.

Goldberg’s call for a Wakanda land in memory of Boseman is just the latest example of the rallying to honour the late actor. More than 25,000 people have signed a petition to replace a Confederate statue with one of Boseman in his hometown of Anderson, North Carolina.

 

 

