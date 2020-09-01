Aubrey O’Day Hits Back At Body-Shaming Tabloid With Unfiltered Selfie, Lawyer Issues Statement

Aubrey O’Day isn’t putting up with any body-shaming.

The former Danity Kane singer was the subject of controversy this week when the Daily Mail published photos of a woman on the street, claiming it was O’Day and calling her “unrecognizable.”

“The five-foot four-inch star appeared noticeably different to a slew of bikini snaps posted to her social media recently,” the tabloid claimed, chiding O’Day for posting allegedly “flittered” photos the same day to her Instagram account.

But O’Day wasn’t having any of it, slamming the industry for “abusing women’s bodies” and sharing an untouched mirror selfie along with the Monday’s date written on a piece of paper.

it’s so sick what ppl will do for click bait! and that my lawyer needed this photo to defend me against it.. when is this industry going to stop abusing women’s bodies! Sorry my place is a mess, currently remodeling my glam room- I’m sure it’ll be written that I’m a hoarder next! pic.twitter.com/Q1xU25LzMh — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) September 1, 2020

O’Day explained that she took the photo at the request of her attorney, in order to prove the photos and story in the Daily Mail false.

makes me sick. I was jamming to Brandy & Monica Verzuz. Started my glam room and BOOM my whole night is ruined! then my attny has me taking photos with date and time to prove them false. Like, I’m tired of this stupid shallow abussive industry. https://t.co/qXziNNvw9a — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) September 1, 2020

O’Day mentioned her lawyer in her first Twitter post, and her attorney, Ben Walker, issued a statement.

“The photos came to this firm’s attention last night, which is why legal action has not taken place yet. Aubrey’s post speaks for itself. The person in the paparazzi photos is not the same person in the picture that Aubrey shared on Instagram, in that the photo has been altered in an unflattering manner. It’s clear to see that there are noticeable differences between the two photos,” Walker told Page Six.

“Aubrey has shared an unedited photo to put this issue to bed quickly. While it appears that body shaming has become the norm (e.g., comments were made earlier this year about Jason Momoa and are frequently made about female celebrities), Aubrey will not tolerate it, nor will she allow others to manipulate her image, and finds it sad that this is a newsworthy topic given the current climate of the world,” Walker added.