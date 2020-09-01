Aubrey O’Day Hits Back At Body-Shaming Tabloid With Unfiltered Selfie

By Corey Atad.

Aubrey O'Day. Photo: CP Images
Aubrey O'Day. Photo: CP Images

Aubrey O’Day isn’t putting up with any body-shaming.

The former Danity Kane singer was the subject of controversy this week when the Daily Mail published photos of a woman on the street, claiming it was O’Day and calling her “unrecognizable.”

RELATED: Aubrey O’Day Says She Has A ‘Big Crush’ On Donald Trump Jr. In Old ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ Clip

“The five-foot four-inch star appeared noticeably different to a slew of bikini snaps posted to her social media recently,” the tabloid claimed, chiding O’Day for posting allegedly “flittered” photos the same day to her Instagram account.

But O’Day wasn’t having any of it, slamming the industry for “abusing women’s bodies” and sharing an untouched mirror selfie along with the Monday’s date written on a piece of paper.

RELATED: Ariel Winter Fires Back At People Body-Shaming Her Over Weight Loss

O’Day explained that she took the photo at the request of her attorney, in order to prove the photos and story in the Daily Mail false.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP