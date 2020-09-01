Aubrey O’Day Hits Back At Body-Shaming Tabloid With Unfiltered Selfie

Aubrey O’Day isn’t putting up with any body-shaming.

The former Danity Kane singer was the subject of controversy this week when the Daily Mail published photos of a woman on the street, claiming it was O’Day and calling her “unrecognizable.”

RELATED: Aubrey O’Day Says She Has A ‘Big Crush’ On Donald Trump Jr. In Old ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ Clip

“The five-foot four-inch star appeared noticeably different to a slew of bikini snaps posted to her social media recently,” the tabloid claimed, chiding O’Day for posting allegedly “flittered” photos the same day to her Instagram account.

But O’Day wasn’t having any of it, slamming the industry for “abusing women’s bodies” and sharing an untouched mirror selfie along with the Monday’s date written on a piece of paper.

it’s so sick what ppl will do for click bait! and that my lawyer needed this photo to defend me against it.. when is this industry going to stop abusing women’s bodies! Sorry my place is a mess, currently remodeling my glam room- I’m sure it’ll be written that I’m a hoarder next! pic.twitter.com/Q1xU25LzMh — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) September 1, 2020

RELATED: Ariel Winter Fires Back At People Body-Shaming Her Over Weight Loss

O’Day explained that she took the photo at the request of her attorney, in order to prove the photos and story in the Daily Mail false.