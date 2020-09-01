‘Big Brother: All-Stars’ Evictee Janelle Pierzina Calls Out Fellow Houseguest Nicole Franzel’s ‘Cheap A**’ Wedding

Looks like this feud is still going strong, even outside of the “Big Brother” house.

Four-time contestant and legendary player Janelle Pierzina — the latest evictee from “Big Brother: All-Stars” — has called out fellow houseguest and former friend Nicole Franzel.

In a tweet, the 40-year-old posted a photo of her invitation to Franzel’s upcoming wedding, which she was uninvited from during last week’s live eviction.

Just received my invite. 3k for hotel so Nicole’s reception and hotel stay can basically be comped. Glad I don’t have to go. I hate cheap ass weddings where the go to song is Cotton Eyed Joe. pic.twitter.com/z45MCG07sT — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) August 31, 2020

“Just received my invite. 3k for hotel so Nicole’s reception and hotel stay can basically be comped,” Pierzina wrote. “Glad I don’t have to go. I hate cheap a** weddings where the go to song is Cotton Eyed Joe.”

She then took another shot at Franzel, who is set to marry Victor Arroyo — another “Big Brother” 18 alum — on Oct. 3.

Replying to a fan, Pierzina tweeted: “Charging 3k to attend the wedding is a tacky way of getting your guests to foot the bill.”

While Franzel shared she initially thought their friendship was solid as she addressed Pierzina in her goodbye message, the realtor told ET Canada their stint on “The Amazing Race” caused a serious rift.

“Things get brought back up inside the ‘Big Brother’ house,” she explained in her extended exit interview. “There was a little crack early on that just, like, amplified and [things] basically fell apart because I never trusted Nicole and she’s always been very insecure with me… just because I’m a strong woman or whatever.”

