Ryan Murphy Welcomes Third Son With Husband David Miller, Shares Adorable Photo

Ryan Murphy and his husband David Miller have welcomed their third son together.

Murphy announced the exciting news on Instagram Tuesday, posting an adorable snap of baby Griffin Sullivan Miller Murphy with his big brothers Ford Theodore, 5, and Logan Phineas, 7.

The director confirmed the newborn weighed six pounds 13 ounces when he was born on August 18.

The news comes after the “Glee” creator revealed he was expecting his third child with Miller in a self-written profile for Architectural Digest back in June.

“We are expecting another baby, a boy, in August,” Murphy wrote in the piece.

He also said he sensed an “attack of colour and Legos and bright Magna-Tiles” heading to his family home in the near future.