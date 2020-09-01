Bethenny Frankel Slams Claims She Gets Botox And Fillers: I Want To Show ‘A Realistic Female Image’

Bethenny Frankel wants to be a positive influence for women and girls, which includes getting real about botox and fillers.

The “Real Housewives Of New York” alum, 49, took to Instagram on Monday and hit back at the trolls who accused her of getting work done on her face.

“The more I see photos on social media that are filtered, contoured, eyelashed, extensions and retouched — the more important it is to post #nofilter, real, everyday photos,” she began. “I want to show our daughters (and sons) a realistic female image.”

But when the naysayers started commenting negative things like, “Is that before fillers, botox and anti-ageing whateva dafuq?” she hit back.

“Hi angry person,” she wrote back. “Nope… you can see my face up close on my story… try again.”

She added on her Instagram stories, “This one is for the haters… I’ve learned these lines. And no filler, look at my mouth. These lips don’t lie.”

She later explained, that while she has never done fillers, she did once get botox to relieve jaw issues.

Frankel left “RHONY” last year ahead of season 12. The hit reality show will air its season finale on Sept. 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Slice.