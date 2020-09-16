Lily Collins Is Introduced To The City Of Lights In New Trailer For ‘Emily In Paris’

Lily Collins experiences life in France in the new “Emily In Paris” trailer.

Collins stars in the upcoming Netflix comedy-drama series. Collins plays the titular character who moves from Midwest America to Paris. Joining her is Ashley Park and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, among others.

“Emily, a driven 20-something American woman from the Midwest, who moves to Paris for an unexpected job opportunity, tasked with bringing an American point of view to a venerable French marketing firm,” a synopsis explains. “Cultures clash as she adjusts to the challenges of life in a foreign city while juggling her career, new friendships and love life.”

The show is created by renowned “Sex And The City”, “Beverly Hills, 90210”, “Melrose Place” and “Younger” creator Darren Star. “Emily In Paris” premieres Oct. 2 on Netflix.