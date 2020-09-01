Robin Williams’ Widow Susan Schneider Recalls Doctor’s Orders To Sleep In Separate Beds Due To Her Husband’s Dementia

Robin William’s widow is giving new insight into the late actor’s tragic death.

In an appearance on the “Today” show, Susan Schneider shared the battle her husband was going through behind-the-scenes before taking his own life in 2014.

Asked about headlines at the time speculating about Williams, Schneider said, “That was really challenging. Robin and I knew there was so much more going on. Robin was right when he said to me, ‘I just want to reboot my brain.’ In that moment, I promised him that we would get to the bottom of this. I just didn’t know that would be after he passed.”

She talked about the fact that Williams had been incorrectly diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease three months before he died, when in reality he had been suffering from Lewy body dementia.

“I was called in to sit down to go over the coroner’s report,” she recalled. “They sat me and down and said he essentially, Robin died of diffused Lewy body dementia. They started to talk about the neurodegeneration. He wasn’t in his right mind.”

Schneider added, “I was relieved it had a name. Robin and I had gone through this experience together, really being chased by an invisible monster. And it was like whack-a-mole with the symptoms. I left there with a name of the disease, the thing that Robin and I had been searching for.”

Because of the difficulties Williams was going through, doctors told the couple to sleep in separate beds so that he could better deal with his insomnia.

“He said to me, ‘Does this mean we’re separated?'” Schneider said. “That was a really shocking moment. When your best friend, your partner, your love — you realize that there’s a giant chasm somewhere, and you can’t see where it is but that’s just not based in reality. That was a hard moment.”

The new documentary “Robin’s Wish” takes a look at Williams’ life and legacy.

“This was a man who was incredibly rich and deep and versed in so much about humanity and culture, and his humour was like this secret weapon,” Schneider said. “There were so many times when he would see someone needed a lift, and then he would just inject a little bit of humour in just the right way to make a difference.”