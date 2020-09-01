Whitney Way Thore Responds After Being Criticized For Calling Herself Fat: ‘I Don’t Need A Euphemism’

Whitney Way Thore is speaking out after being criticized for calling herself overweight.

Thore, who is the star of the TLC show “My Big Fat Fabulous Life”, posted a photo of herself as a young girl in a bathing suit last week.

She captioned the snap, “Bringing you high fashion since 1988. But seriously, can I get this suit in size fat? 😂” which led to numerous social media users insisting she should love the skin she’s in.

Thore then shared another post Monday, in which she said: “It’s actually insulting to insist that a fat person who has identified as fat actually isn’t fat.”

RELATED: ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Star Whitney Way Thore Confirms Chase Severino Split, Reveals He’s Expecting A Baby With Another Woman

The reality TV star continued, “If you try to convince me otherwise, you’re simply reinforcing the notion that being fat is bad and not making any damn sense because I am obviously fat. 😂”

She then said, “Telling a fat person some variation of, ‘You’re not fat; you’re beautiful!/funny!/smart!/successful!’ means that you have not reconciled that a person can simultaneously be fat and possess good qualities and be likeable… and that’s a problem for you to work out, not fat people.”

RELATED: Whitney Way Thore Doesn’t Want To Be ‘Anybody’s Weight Loss Inspiration’

“It’s disrespectful to tell someone that the way they identify is wrong,” Thore went on. “I personally cringe myself into the ether over words like ‘fluffy,’ ‘chunky,’ etc. I don’t need to distance myself from the word fat. I don’t need a euphemism. If it makes you uncomfortable, again, that’s on you, not me 😇.”

She concluded, before adding a heart emoji: “For many fat people, myself included, there has been a long journey of acceptance in using the word ‘fat’ as a descriptor like any other — short, brunette, and white are also adjectives I use to describe me and none are good or bad, they just are. Let fat people call themselves fat and recognize it isn’t a put-down.”