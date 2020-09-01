‘Normal People’ Star Daisy Edgar-Jones Accepts IMDb Award From London Home: ‘I Am So Proud’

Daisy Edgar-Jones is gaining recognition for her role in “Normal People” and IMDb has named her the Breakout Star of the Year.

The movie database awarded the actress, 22, with their STARmeter Award this week and now she’s sharing her at-home acceptance speech while also looking back at highlights from her career so far.

“I am so proud, and chuffed, to have been chosen as a breakout star,” she said from her childhood bedroom in London. “It’s just the most amazing thing.”

Photo: Daisy Edgar-Jones for IMDb

And since the award is from IMDb, Edgar-Jones looked back at some of her early roles, including her first IMDb credit as Kate in “Outnumbered”.

“That was the most amazing, surreal experience because I was such a big fan of that show,” she gushed. “So to be able to be in it was very strange… I felt like I stepped into the TV.”

“And I got to be dumped by Jake from ‘Outnumbered’,” she joked. “That was pretty cool.”

But when it comes to “Normal People”, Edgar-Jones says she still “can’t believe” she gets to play Marianne on the hit series.

And the most meaningful part for her is “finding a way to flesh out my interpretation of who she was as a person and getting the chance to bring a character from a book, that I loved, to life.”

Edgar-Jones added, “It was an incredibly meaningful experience for me.”

The STARmeter chart, and award, is determined by pageviews on IMDb. Nicholas Braun, Olivia Cooke, Jacob Elordi, Pom Klementieff, Brie Larson, Dacre Montgomery and Miles Teller are previous recipients of the award.