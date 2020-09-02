Beyoncé Wished Zendaya A Happy Birthday And Her Reaction Was Perfect

Zendaya turned 24 on Tuesday and got some birthday wishes from some big stars.

Timothée Chalamet wished a happy birthday to his “Dune” co-star with a heartfelt message on Twitter, calling her “one of the most inspiring people I’ve met.”

RELATED: Zendaya Shares Update On Where They’re At With Filming ‘Euphoria’ Season 2

happy birthday to one of the most inspiring people I've met on my short journey. Someone with the strongest ethical character, and a moral compass that is in harmony with a totally fearless creative abandon. happy birthday @Zendaya , hope your day is beautiful, friend.. — Timothée Chalamet (@RealChalamet) September 1, 2020

Yo, you bout to make me tear up over here man, thank you for this, I appreciate you very much… https://t.co/vbRMTQZK6e — Zendaya (@Zendaya) September 1, 2020

Viola Davis also sent Zendaya a “happy birthday.”

This means so much, thank you Queen✨ https://t.co/ejN6YjGFdy — Zendaya (@Zendaya) September 1, 2020

But both stars were outdone by Beyoncé, who posted a birthday message for Zendaya on her personal website, along with an adorable baby photo.

Zendaya reacted by saying she’d “lost” it, and shared a hilarious gif to match.

RELATED: Zendaya Says Her Anxiety ‘Stems From The Pressure I Put On Myself’

Zendaya also received birthday wishes from fans across the Internet, including the Golden State Warriors.

Always reppin’ The Bay — Happy Birthday @Zendaya🎈 pic.twitter.com/HswjyY5o47 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) September 1, 2020

As MJ would say, it's kind of obvious… we’re celebrating @Zendaya’s birthday! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/ctdrI0Fw44 — Spider-Man: Far From Home (@SpiderManMovie) September 1, 2020

happy birthday to emmy nominated actress zendaya pic.twitter.com/EvSt6gOgLb — ✊🏿 (@frenkosyen) September 1, 2020

Happy 24th Birthday to our Virgo queen Zendaya ✨ pic.twitter.com/BaAB8hCX4G — birthday girl✨ (@MJFinesseLover) September 1, 2020

Chalamet and Zendaya will be on the big screen together when “Dune” hits theatres Dec. 18.