Beyoncé Wished Zendaya A Happy Birthday And Her Reaction Was Perfect

By Corey Atad.

Beyoncé, Zendaya. Photo: CP Images
Beyoncé, Zendaya. Photo: CP Images

Zendaya turned 24 on Tuesday and got some birthday wishes from some big stars.

Timothée Chalamet wished a happy birthday to his “Dune” co-star with a heartfelt message on Twitter, calling her “one of the most inspiring people I’ve met.”

RELATED: Zendaya Shares Update On Where They’re At With Filming ‘Euphoria’ Season 2

Viola Davis also sent Zendaya a “happy birthday.”

But both stars were outdone by Beyoncé, who posted a birthday message for Zendaya on her personal website, along with an adorable baby photo.

Zendaya reacted by saying she’d “lost” it, and shared a hilarious gif to match.

RELATED: Zendaya Says Her Anxiety ‘Stems From The Pressure I Put On Myself’

Zendaya also received birthday wishes from fans across the Internet, including the Golden State Warriors.

Chalamet and Zendaya will be on the big screen together when “Dune” hits theatres Dec. 18.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP