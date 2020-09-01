Timothée Chalamet Sends ‘Dune’ Co-Star Zendaya A Heartfelt Birthday Message

By Corey Atad.

Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya. Photo: CP Images
Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya. Photo: CP Images

Zendaya is turning 24 on Tuesday and Timothée Chalamet is celebrating.

The “Call Me By Your Name” star wished a happy birthday to his “Dune” co-star with a heartfelt message on Twitter, calling her “one of the most inspiring people I’ve met.”

RELATED: Zendaya Shares Update On Where They’re At With Filming ‘Euphoria’ Season 2

RELATED: Zendaya Says Her Anxiety ‘Stems From The Pressure I Put On Myself’

Zendaya also received birthday wishes from fans across the Internet, including the Golden State Warriors.

Chalamet and Zendaya will be on the big screen together when “Dune” hits theatres Dec. 18.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP