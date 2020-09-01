Timothée Chalamet Sends ‘Dune’ Co-Star Zendaya A Heartfelt Birthday Message

Zendaya is turning 24 on Tuesday and Timothée Chalamet is celebrating.

The “Call Me By Your Name” star wished a happy birthday to his “Dune” co-star with a heartfelt message on Twitter, calling her “one of the most inspiring people I’ve met.”

happy birthday to one of the most inspiring people I've met on my short journey. Someone with the strongest ethical character, and a moral compass that is in harmony with a totally fearless creative abandon. happy birthday @Zendaya , hope your day is beautiful, friend.. — Timothée Chalamet (@RealChalamet) September 1, 2020

Zendaya also received birthday wishes from fans across the Internet, including the Golden State Warriors.

Always reppin’ The Bay — Happy Birthday @Zendaya🎈 pic.twitter.com/HswjyY5o47 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) September 1, 2020

As MJ would say, it's kind of obvious… we’re celebrating @Zendaya’s birthday! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/ctdrI0Fw44 — Spider-Man: Far From Home (@SpiderManMovie) September 1, 2020

happy birthday to emmy nominated actress zendaya pic.twitter.com/EvSt6gOgLb — ✊🏿 (@frenkosyen) September 1, 2020

Happy 24th Birthday to our Virgo queen Zendaya ✨ pic.twitter.com/BaAB8hCX4G — birthday girl✨ (@MJFinesseLover) September 1, 2020

Chalamet and Zendaya will be on the big screen together when “Dune” hits theatres Dec. 18.