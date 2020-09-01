David Byrne Acknowledges ‘Major Mistake’ Doing Blackface: ‘I Believe I Have Changed Since Then’

David Byrne is acknowledging it was a mistake doing a Blackface bit in a performance in 1984.

Byrne, 68, took to Twitter and addressed the skit in question. The singer had forgotten about the promo video until it was recently brought to his attention by a journalist.

“Recently a journalist pointed out something I did in a promo video skit in 1984 for the Talking Heads concert film Stop Making Sense. In the piece I appear as a number of different characters interviewing myself, and some of the characters portrayed are people of colour,” Byrne wrote. “I’d just about forgotten about this skit and I’m grateful that it has been brought to my attention.”

“To watch myself in the various characters, including Black and brown face, I acknowledge it was a major mistake in judgement that showed a lack of real understanding,” he continued. “It’s like looking in a mirror and seeing someone else- you’re not, or were not, the person you thought you were.”

Byrne acknowledges the horrendous behaviour of his past, but says he hopes people are willing to judge him based on the person he is today.

“We have huge blind spots about ourselves — well, I certainly do. I’d like to think I am beyond making mistakes like this, but clearly, at the time I was not,” Byrne shared. “Like I say at the end of our Broadway show American Utopia “I need to change too”..and I believe I have changed since then.”

“One hopes that folks have the grace and understanding to allow that someone like me, anyone really, can grow and change,” he concluded. “And that the past can be examined with honesty and accountability.”