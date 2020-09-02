Christopher Walken, Zach Braff Bring The True Story Of A Saskatchewan Farmer To Life In The Drama ‘Percy’

In 1998, Bruno, Sask. farmer Percy Schmeiser made international headlines when he went up against multinational agrochemical company Monsanto over canola seeds. Now, his story is getting the big-screen treatment in the drama “Percy” with Christopher Walken in the lead role and ET Canada has your exclusive first look at the upcoming film.

“Percy” tells the story of Schmeiser (Walken), the former mayor of Bruno and an independent farmer who has always exercised his right to save and use his seeds from his yearly crops, including the canola seeds he found on his property in 1997. During their germination in 1998, Monsanto sampled his fields and claimed the genetic seeds could be traced back to their own crop, charging Schmeiser a “technology use fee” upwards of $1 million. Standing up for himself and independent farmers’ rights everywhere, Schmeiser became a folk hero and an international symbol as he took on Monsanto in the Canadian case that resonated around the world.

RELATED: Ewan McGregor And Charley Boorman Are Back On The Road In New Trailer For ‘Long Way Up’

In his battle against the corporate giant, Schmeiser enlists the help of lawyer Jackson Weaver (Zach Braff) and Rebecca Salcau (Christina Ricci), an ally from the People for Environmental Protection as he takes his challenge all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Directed by Clark Johnson, and co-starring “The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel”‘s Luke Kirby, Adam Beach and Martin Donovan, “Percy” will be released on Oct. 9.