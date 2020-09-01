Big Sean Insists 2015 Track ‘IDFWU’ Wasn’t A ‘Diss’ To Late Ex-Fiancée Naya Rivera: ‘It Was Hurtful To Have It Be Associated With Her’

Big Sean was asked about his 2015 single “IDFWU”, an acronym for “I don’t f**k with you,” being about his late ex-fiancée Naya Rivera in a new interview with Vulture.

The track, which featured E-40 and was included on Sean’s 2015 album Dark Sky Paradise, was thought to be about his April 2014 split from the “Glee” actress.

Rivera drowned after a tragic boating accident in July of this year.

When asked if he regrets making the song, the rapper explained, “That’s a tough question to answer because I’m still processing a lot of that… I don’t feel comfortable talking about it because I want to respect her.”

He continued, “She’s made such an impact on people, and she’s done so many great things in her life and her career that it was hurtful to even have that [song] be associated with her.”

“It wasn’t a diss to her,” he insisted. “I truly made the song and played it for her. She knew about it and she liked it.”

“We had a breakup that was very public, and we were young and we forgave each other and moved on from that,” Sean continued. “If I would have known something this tragic would have happened, I would have never made the song.”

Rivera previously performed the song during her 2019 appearance on “Lip Sync Battle”.