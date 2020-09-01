Documentary ‘I Am Greta’ Spotlights A Young Climate Crisis Hero

Greta Thunberg is the star of a brand new documentary.

RELATED: Greta Thunberg Says It’s ‘Extremely Likely’ That She Contracted COVID-19

On Tuesday Hulu premiered the first trailer for “I Am Greta”, about the teenage icon of the global movement to fight climate change.

The trailer begins with Thunberg speaking at a climate action rally and features footage from her trans-Atlantic voyage on a wind-powered ship to New York in 2019.

RELATED: Greta Thunberg Has The Best Reaction As She’s Asked About That Photo Of Her Glaring At Donald Trump

“I Am Greta” is set to have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival and will also be coming to the Toronto International Film Festival this month.