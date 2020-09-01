Eddy Grant Files Lawsuit Against Donald Trump For Using ‘Electric Avenue’ In Campaign Video

Eddy Grant is hitting back at Donald Trump.

The musician, known for his hit track “Electric Avenue”, filed a lawsuit against the U.S. President after he used the tune in a campaign video for his own reelection.

Trump used “Electric Avenue” in a video shared to the official POTUS Twitter account last month. The song is featured in the background of the animated ad, which depicts a cartoon of his fellow nominee Joe Biden.

According to Billboard Grant filed the lawsuit on Monday, which follows a cease and desist letter that was sent last month asking for the video to be taken down. But, the video still appears on Trump’s Twitter page.

“You need to get a synchronization license when you sync music to video,” Grant’s lawyer explained to the outlet. “This is copyright 101. You need to have a license and nobody in his campaign with a straight face could say he has the absolute right to do this.”

The docs say Grant is demanding a jury trial and is seeking a return of profits, the payment of licensing fees and statutory damages, as well as the removal of the video.

Grant’s lawsuit is similar to that of Neil Young, who sued the President for copyright infringement.