Jameela Jamil Hilariously Panics In Video For ‘Serious’ Role Audition

Jameela Jamil could not keep a serious face despite auditioning for a serious role.

Jamil, 34, was auditioning for a “serious role” on Friday, filming it herself and sending it in for consideration. “The Good Place” actress was asked to submit a full-length body shot, along with her audition tape. A panicked Jamil spontaneously broke into dance.

Did an audition on Friday. Had to submit a full length body shot with my tape. Panicked and did this, and then didn’t want to ask my mate to take another (coz embarrassing) and just sent it. This was for a serious role. So… waiting on that call back…😶 pic.twitter.com/A36Y1axoSk — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) September 1, 2020

“Did an audition on Friday. Had to submit a full-length body shot with my tape,” Jamil wrote. “Panicked and did this, and then didn’t want to ask my mate to take another (coz embarrassing) and just sent it. This was for a serious role. So… waiting on that callback… We think it’s really cute, and we’re hoping for that callback!!”

Jamil has reoccurring roles on Disney’s CGI-animated mystery-adventure program “Mira, Royal Detective” and the upcoming animated Netflix series “Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous”.