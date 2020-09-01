Céline Dion’s Life Celebrated In French Biopic ‘Aline’

Céline Dion’s iconic life and career are about to come to life on the big screen.

Filmmaker Valérie Lemercier is set to bring Dion to life in the new film, “Aline”, with Lemercier also starring as the icon.

A new teaser for the biopic dropped Tuesday, telling Dion’s story from the age of five to 50.

René Angelil, Céline’s late husband who died on Jan. 14, 2016, will also feature in the film. He will be played by Jérôme Commandeur and according to French Vogue, Angelil produced the flick before he died.

Lemercier also directed and starred in a film about Princess Diana’s life with 2005’s “Palais Royal!” (“Royal Palace!”).

“Aline” is set to hit theatres on Nov. 18, 2020.