Tituss Burgess Hosts The ‘Most Accurate’ Karaoke Contest Of All-Time With ‘Sing On!’

Karaoke with stakes is what Tituss Burgess is bringing to Netflix.

Burgess hosts the new singing competition show, “Sing On!”. This is no run-of-the-mill, drunk on a Thursday night belting out “Everybody” or “Where is The Love?” karaoke. No, this game of karaoke is reserved for those with pitch-perfect tune and money on the mind.

Six contestants compete for upwards of $60,000, with no judges on the show. A vocal tone analyzer will instead determine which singers delivered the most accurate cover.

“Sing On!” premieres Sept. 16.