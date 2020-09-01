‘Bachelor’: Nick Viall, Vanessa Grimaldi Open Up About Past Relationship And Public Breakup

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi are getting real about their very public split.

The former couple, who met on Viall’s season of “The Bachelor” in 2017, joined forces for a special episode of his Patreon series and opened up about their relationship and their breakup in the spotlight.

“I think we both have fears and anxieties about what the other person would say in the privacy of their homes [about our split],” Viall, 39, said. “My biggest anxiety and fear is whoever heard that conversation would see me as a heartless d*ck.”

Grimaldi, 32, added, “I would probably hear your version of it and I think I would sound crazy. I think I would sound emotionally unstable.”

But to Grimaldi, she and Viall had “different versions” of their engagement, noting, “I don’t think you really ever understood how I felt and I don’t think I ever really understood how you felt.”

Viall added, “I think the one thing Vanessa and I really agreed about is how much we cared and how much we tried. And we just went about it so unproductively… if the speed of how your driving is equal to the effort you’re putting in, we were both going 100 miles per hour, but we were both going at opposite directions at one another and it eventually just crashed and exploded.”

“We were two puzzle pieces that just didn’t fit,” Grimaldi finished.

The pair were engaged between March and August before calling it off.