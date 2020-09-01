Kanye West Says God Led Him To Crash Taylor Swift’s Award Presentation At The 2009 VMAs

Kanye West is offering some new information on one of his most infamous moments.

In a recent interview with Nick Cannon’s “Cannon Class” podcast, the 43-year-old rapper discussed his notorious appearance at the 2009 edition of the MTV Music Video Awards, when he ran onstage to interrupt Taylor Swift’s big moment when she was accepting the award for Best Female Video and declared that Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies” should have won.

“Right now, God is giving me the information,” West told Cannon. “If God ain’t want me to run on stage and say Beyoncé had the best video, he wouldn’t have sat me in the front row. I would’ve been sitting in the back.”

RELATED: Beyoncé Cried And Pink Chewed Out Kanye West After He Interrupted Taylor Swift’s 2009 VMAs Speech

According to West, he had no idea who Swift was at the time.

“It wouldn’t have made it so ridiculous of an idea because I had never heard of this person [Swift] before, and ‘Single Ladies’ is, like, one of the greatest videos of all time,” he added. “And I was only drinking Hennessy because I didn’t want to go to the awards show because it was a set-up.”

Swift offered her own insights about the incident last year when she shared a diary entry about that night in the deluxe edition of her 2019 album Lover.

“Ahh… the things that can change in a week…” she wrote.

RELATED: Taylor Swift’s Diary Entry Addresses Kanye West’s VMAs Award Crashing

“If you had told me that one of the biggest stars in music was going to jump up onstage and announce that he thought I shouldn’t have won on live television, I would’ve said ‘That stuff doesn’t really happen in real life,’” she continued.

“Well… apparently…. It does,” concluded Swift.