Mark Ruffalo Speaks At Jacob Blake Celebration: ‘The President Is There Wanting To Incite Violence’

Mark Ruffalo stands with those rising up for Jacob Blake and he firmly stands against U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ruffalo, 52, appeared via Instagram Live at Tuesday’s Justice for Jacob Community Celebration in Kenosha, Wisc.

The “Avengers: Endgame” actor appeared in support of Blake’s family and community leaders organizing a peaceful protest at the site of Blake’s shooting.

RELATED: New York Mets, Miami Marlins Walk Off Field Over Jacob Blake Shooting

“I just wanted to reach out to my family and brothers and sisters in Kenosha and just talk a little bit about what’s happening today and how my experience has been of how these demagogues play this and how we can keep from playing into their game,” Ruffalo began.

Ruffalo addressed the U.S. President’s visit to Kenosha on Tuesday and warned peaceful protesters not to play Trump’s game.

“The president is there wanting to incite violence so that he can show his followers — and the people that follow him on television and Fox News and all of that — that what the movement we’re doing is about violence,” he explained. “When, in fact, it’s about peace and it’s about equality and it’s about public safety for all Americans.”

RELATED: Lil Rel Howery Delivers Powerful Speech About Jacob Blake

“There will be agitators there,” Ruffalo warned. “None of them will be Black, and they will be the ones who are acting out… Lord love you. Be strong. Stay in your hearts. Stay in your love. God bless everybody who’s fighting for this most important cause.”

The peaceful protest included community clean-up sessions, voter registration booth, COVID testing, haircut services, therapy circles and a food drive from local businesses.