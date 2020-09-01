Demi Lovato Advocates For Black Communities: ‘People Of Colour Are Fearing For Their Lives Every Day’

Demi Lovato tackles 2020 in a newly penned essay.

Lovato, 28, touched on her bouts with depression and mental health, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement in a new essay for Vogue.

“Depression and mental illness are part of my history, and because of all the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, my anxiety skyrocketed,” the singer wrote. “I was suddenly confronted with all these questions.”

“‘When are we going to go back to work?’ ‘Are more people going to have to die?’ ‘How bad is this going to get?’ Everything was so suddenly out of my control and not just for me individually, but for us as a global community,” she continued.

RELATED: Mark Ruffalo Speaks At Jacob Blake Celebration

Lovato found a silver lining in life during the coronavirus quarantine.

“One positive thing about the pandemic is that it has shone a spotlight on mental health in a way like never before,” Lovato explained. “For so many years, mental illness was seen as shameful. I certainly felt ashamed; I was made to feel ashamed. This comes from ignorance. People just didn’t understand what it was, people were scared of words such as anxiety and depression.”

“The more we’re learning about it now, however, the better we’re able to manage it as a public health crisis,” the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer continued. “Education and the language we use around mental wellness is crucial.”

Turning to Black Lives Matter, Lovato was reminded of her privilege as more Black people continue to be harmed by police officers. The musician turned to her idols, including Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston.

“I’ve always taken my advocacy work seriously, but now I’m looking at it with renewed focus,” she wrote. “In this particular instance, what motivated me was knowing how much of myself comes from Black culture. I grew up listening to Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston and other soulful singers, but those two Black women, in particular, shaped me into the vocalist I am.” “If you look at my life, everything that I have—money, success, a roof over my head — it’s because of the inspiration those Black women gave me. I continue to be constantly inspired by people of colour today,” she continued. “So here I am, sitting in a home that I was able to afford with the money that I have from singing, while people of colour are fearing for their lives every day.” RELATED: New York Mets, Miami Marlins Walk Off The Field Over Jacob Blake Shooting “I realized this was a lightning bolt jolting through my body, where I was reminded of my privilege,” she shared. “I felt an overwhelming responsibility to help spread awareness about this injustice, so I began posting things that I thought would educate people.” Lovato wants to remind others that it’s okay to be flawed and urged others to find hope.