Peter Facinelli Reveals He Lost 30 Pounds During Quarantine While Promoting Awareness For Prostate Cancer Foundation

While many are lamenting the weight they’ve gained while quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic, Peter Facinelli took the opposite approach.

In a series of shirtless photos he shared on Instagram, the “Twilight” actor reveals his ripped physique after shedding 30 pounds.

The photos aren’t just for vanity, but are promoting a very worthy cause.

RELATED: Peter Facinelli Compares Working On ‘Twilight’ Vs. ‘Nurse Jackie’

As he explains in the caption, Facinelli is encouraging other men to share selfies in which they’re wearing a bathing suit of underwear, as part of a campaign he’s undertaking for Nic Tailor Underwear and the Prostate Cancer Foundation in order to raise awareness of September being Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Facinelli also opened up about his weight loss in an interview with People, admitting he’s “physically in better shape than I’ve ever been” after undertaking a new diet regimen.