Katy Perry Debuts Two Adorable Animated Music Videos For Tracks ‘Resilient’ And ‘What Makes A Woman’

Katy Perry has two new music videos for fans.

Just days after giving birth to her daughter Daisy Dove with longtime love Orlando Bloom, the singer, 35, dropped a couple of adorable animated music videos for her tracks “Resilient” and “What Makes A Woman” from her latest album Smile.

RELATED: Katy Perry Talks Russell Brand Marriage: ‘It Was Like A Tornado’

First up is “Resilient”, a stop motion video of a small little seed that “grows right through the cracks” into a gorgeous tree. Perry hid Easter eggs in the new clip, like the plastic bag floating through the air which is a nod to her “Firework” lyrics, “Do you ever feel like a plastic bag? Drifting through the wind, wanting to start again?”

Perry, Bloom, their pets and little Daisy Dove also make appearances.

RELATED: Katy Perry Posts Pic In Maternity Underwear Four Days After Giving Birth As Funny MTV VMAs Look

The video for “What Makes A Woman” was a lot simpler, as a highlight reel for strong, beautiful women.

Smile is available on all streaming services now.