Chadwick Boseman Reveals How He Landed ‘Black Panther’ Role In 2018 Interview

As fans continue to mourn the passing of Chadwick Boseman, “The Elvis Duran Show” is sharing a throwback 2018 interview with the late actor, who passed away at age 43 last week.

Among the interview’s highlights is his recollection of how he landed the title role in Marvel’s “Black Panther”.

“I didn’t audition, they just called me up and said do you want to do it?” Boseman explained. “The day Marvel called me I was doing the press tour for the ‘Get On Up’ and I had been in Europe for over a week, I didn’t have international calling. I will say I heard the voice of God say ‘Chad, get international calling.’ It was a feeling that resonated, that vibrated enough that it was literally a voice and so I got international calling. That night my agent called me while I was out and said Marvel wants to talk to you. I was literally about to step on the red carpet in Zurich and I said I can’t, I’m about to step on the red carpet and my agent said as soon as you get off call me back.”

Once he had finished with his promotional duties on the carpet, someone from Marvel “got on the phone with me, it was totally secretive. I’m riding in the back of a limo and I can’t even respond back clearly because I don’t want the driver to know what I am talking about,” he added.

“So, they said there is a character that we want you to play, we want to bring him into the Captain America movie we are doing right now, are you interested?” Boseman continued. “I thought through all the characters that are already in their movies, I was like, ‘They are talking about Panther.'”

While Black Panther boasted a predominantly Black cast, Boseman said he was heartened to see the movie so well received beyond the Black community.

“We’ve been taking the movie around the world and what we noticed when we were in South Korea is that all of the journalists were actually coming in, in their traditional clothing and they were giving us the Wakanda salute, but doing it in their own traditional way,” he explained. “The movie is not just about Black people, because there is a conversation in this movie between the Africans and the African-Americans, there is a debate. It’s not just our message, it’s so specific that other people are seeing themselves in it and finding a value in their own culture, it’s a beautiful thing to watch.”

Boseman also explained the fascinating way that the filmmakers created the fictional world of Wakanda, by drawing inspiration from actual African nations.

“What every designer in this movie did was pull specifically from African culture because even though it is a fantasy, it’s a fictitious African nation we needed to believe in it, and we needed everybody else to believe in it,” he said. “It was a way of celebrating those traditions throughout the continent. We were able to pull from everything and that’s what Black people have been doing for a long time, you’d have a severed past, you didn’t know necessarily what ethnic group you came from, so you picked from every part of Africa if you were on that search. This gives you the opportunity to do that and place it inside one place, one country, Wakanda which is really a beautiful idea.”

The interview can be seen in its entirety above.