Chris Stapleton On The Black Lives Matter Movement: ‘It’s Time For Me To Listen’

Chris Stapleton is opening up about racial injustice.

The country crooner, 42, joined “CBS This Morning” on Monday for an in-depth conversation about the Black Lives Matter movement and his new album, Starting Over.

“There’s a very broad awakening that’s come about,” he said. “It’s time for me to listen. It’s time for other folks to listen.”

“I thought we were living in a different country,” he added. “That’s 100 per cent real. The country that I thought we were living in was a myth.”

When asked if he supports the Black Lives Matter movement, Stapleton didn’t miss a beat, responding, “Do I think Black lives matter? Absolutely. I don’t know how you can think they don’t.”

“I think we all have a lot of work to do, you know, as individuals and as a society,” Stapleton continued. “And if you don’t think that, I think you’re not looking.”

Stapleton’s upcoming album will feature the track titled “Watch You Burn”, which was written in reaction to the 2017 mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas that killed 59 people.

“Only a coward would pick up a gun,” he sings in the track. “And shoot up a crowd trying to have fun.”

Of the song, Stapleton explained, “It’s a powerful number to me that conveys the sentiment, hey let’s cut the evil s*** out… it’s a plea in some ways.”

Starting Over drops Nov. 13, 2020.