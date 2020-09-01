‘Black-ish’ Airing Election-Themed Special Ahead Of New Season

The upcoming seventh season of “black-ish” has yet to set a premiere date, but the acclaimed comedy will be producing a special “standalone television event” set to air in October.

According to ABC’s announcement, two back-to-back episodes — one of which is animated — “will follow the Johnsons as they navigate the upcoming election, with Junior (Marcus Scribner) embarking on his journey as a first-time voter and Dre (Anthony Anderson) launching an exploration into local politics.”

The first episode sees Junior’s excitement at casting his first vote turn to disappointment when he discovers he’s been purged from voter polls. In order to figure out why, he begins researching the various systems in place for voter registration.

RELATED: ‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris Talks Controversial Unaired Episode

This will be followed by a special animated episode, in which Dre’s colleague Stevens (Peter Mackenzie) makes an ill-advised decision to run for Congress. Dre enlists his family’s help to campaign against him, but winds up becoming embroiled in fundraising and private interest groups as he becomes increasingly involved in the political process.

The special “black-ish” episodes will air Sunday, Oct. 4, while the premiere date for the seventh season will be announced “shortly.”