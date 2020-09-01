Kenadi Dodds Delivers Dazzling Performance Of Original Song For ‘America’s Got Talent’

Kenadi Dodds returned to the “America’s Got Talent” stage, where the aspiring country star debuted an original song, “Dancing Through the Stars”.

Technically, the 15-year-old wasn’t onstage, but in the middle of a field full of wildflowers waving in the breeze.

As she sang, she accompanied herself by playing a white piano that seemed to be floating in the midst of a small pond.

She sweetly concluded the song by raising her hand and extending her outer two fingers for the American Sign Language signal for “I love you.”

Dodds has been a strong contender throughout the current season of “AGT” — check out the talented teen’s very first “AGT” audition below.