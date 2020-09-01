‘AGT’: Divas And Drummers Of Compton Take To Football Field For High-Energy Performance

The stage of “America’s Got Talent” has been expanding into other parts of the Universal Studios backlot in recent weeks, but on Tuesday’s edition the Divas and Drummers of Compton took things to a whole new level by delivering their performance on an actual football field.

Previously, viewers have watched this talented group of young people perform onstage, but seeing them on their home turf demonstrated their full potential, with dynamic camerawork capturing all the action.

The performance kicked off with a young boy acting as drum major before scampering off to make way for the acrobatics that followed.

With many of the performers wearing face masks, the whole thing ended in spectacular fashion as fireworks erupted and giant flames shot high into the air.

All three “AGT” judges (Simon Cowell continues to convalesce from back surgery last month) loved the act, with both Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel declaring it to be their favourite performance of the evening.

Viewers will learn the fate of the Divas and Drummers of Compton in Wednesday night’s results show.