Resounds Are Back With Another Powerful ‘America’s Got Talent’ Performance

Resounds returned to “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday night, taking to the show’s current stage on the Universal Studios backlot.

For their latest performance, the three-member vocal group sang a cover of A Great Big World’s “Fall On Me”, infusing the song with maximum emotion.

While judges Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum offered praise in their critiques, Howie Mandel was less impressed.

“Did you give us more? I don’t know,” he said of the performance.

Then again, Mandel had been downing the performers throughout the night. He offered a similar assessment to cheerleading group C.A. Wildcats. “The question I have for this particular performance is: Did you up it from last?” he asked.

In addition, Mandel described Broken Roots’ cover of U2’s “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” as “coffee house music,” and even hit his “X” buzzer for Lightwave Theatre Company’s pandemic-inspired puppet performance.

“It’s very depressing. I don’t even know what the message is,” he said.

In fact, Vergara nicknamed Mandel “negative Howie” for his spate of criticism.

“I think he’s being very negative today,” Vergara said, with Mandel responding, “I have been judging much longer than you.”

Defending himself, Mandel explained his attitude. “Maybe I’m on this shtick tonight about upping it, but this is the last episode before we go to the semifinals,” he explained.