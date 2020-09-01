Letitia Wright Pays Tribute To Screen ‘Brother’ Chadwick Boseman With Touching Spoken-Word Poem

Letitia Wright is paying tribute to her “Black Panther” co-star Chadwick Boseman in a deeply personal, highly emotional way.

On Wednesday, Wright — who played the younger sister of Boseman’s Prince T’Challa — took to Instagram to share a video of an original spoken-word poem she recites.

“Words can’t describe how I feel, how we all feel, that losing you was forced upon us, to accept this as a new reality,” her poem says of Boseman, who passed away from colon cancer at age 43 on Friday. “I wish I got to say goodbye.”

“For my brother,” she writes in the caption.

The entire text of Wright’s poem can be read below:

“It is written, there is nothing new under the sun.

But the sun stood still that morning, refusing to shine.

Dark clouds surrounding, confusion setting in.

Tears flowing, rivers so deep

I didn’t know this is what I was waking up to, my brother, an angel on earth, departed.

A soul so beautiful, when you walked into a room, there was calm.

You always moved with grace and ease.

Every time I saw you, the world would be a better place.

Words can’t describe how I feel, how we all feel, that losing you was forced upon us, to accept this as a new reality.

I wish I got to say goodbye.

I messaged you a couple times, but I thought you were just busy.

I didn’t know you were dealing with so much.

But against all the odds, you remained focused on fulfilling your purpose with the time handed to you.

And I’ll never forget the day that I met you, before I got on the plane to L.A. for my first meeting with you.

God told me that you were my brother and that I am to love you as such, and I always did, and I always will.

But now, my heart is broken. Searching for old message of exchange, cards filled with your handwriting and memories of you holding my hand as if it was for eternity.

I thought we had more time, and many more years to come, for more laughter and for more moments of me picking on you on set. Leaning my head on your shoulders in the front room, as Ryan gave us notes.

I thought this would be forever, this hurts.

I’m trusting God to heal all wounds.

It is also written that all things are made new, there is light in the darkness.

Streams of living water flow, giving new life.

And all that’s left now is for us to allow all the seeds that you have planted on the earth to grow, to blossom, to become even more beautiful.

You’re forever in my heart.”