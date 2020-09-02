Beyoncé And Lionel Richie Send Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom The Sweetest Gifts To Celebrate The Birth Of Their Baby Girl

Beyoncé was among friends sending Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom the sweetest gifts to celebrate the arrival of their baby girl, Daisy Dove.

Perry shared a snap of a beautiful bouquet of white roses she’d received from the singer on Instagram.

The note included with the flowers read: “Congratulations on the new addition to your family! Beyoncé.”

Credit: Instagram/Katy Perry

Lionel Richie, who is a judge with Perry on “American Idol”, and his girlfriend Lisa Parigi also sent Daisy a ridiculously cute present.

The pair sent the newborn a unicorn dressing gown, complete with a gold horn, with Perry writing alongside a pic: “Thank you uncle Lionel and auntie Lisa.”

Credit: Instagram/Katy Perry

It was announced Wednesday that Perry and Bloom had welcomed their first baby together, with the pair announcing the exciting news via the UNICEF Instagram account.

“Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and Orlando Bloom’s new bundle of joy,” the organization wrote, alongside a photo of the new parents holding their baby’s tiny hand.

The pair also shared a statement through UNICEF about welcoming their little girl, explaining, “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.”

Perry and Bloom received congratulatory messages from an array of stars following the post, with the likes of Kate Hudson, Noah Cyrus, Hillary Clinton and Bloom’s ex-wife Miranda Kerr being among those sending well-wishes.