Beyoncé And Lionel Richie Send Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom The Sweetest Gifts To Celebrate The Birth Of Their Baby Girl

Beyoncé was among friends sending Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom the sweetest gifts to celebrate the arrival of their baby girl, Daisy Dove.
Perry shared a snap of a beautiful bouquet of white roses she’d received from the singer on Instagram.
The note included with the flowers read: “Congratulations on the new addition to your family! Beyoncé.”
RELATED: Katy Perry Posts Pic In Maternity Underwear Four Days After Giving Birth As Funny MTV VMAs Look
Lionel Richie, who is a judge with Perry on “American Idol”, and his girlfriend Lisa Parigi also sent Daisy a ridiculously cute present.
The pair sent the newborn a unicorn dressing gown, complete with a gold horn, with Perry writing alongside a pic: “Thank you uncle Lionel and auntie Lisa.”
It was announced Wednesday that Perry and Bloom had welcomed their first baby together, with the pair announcing the exciting news via the UNICEF Instagram account.
“Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and Orlando Bloom’s new bundle of joy,” the organization wrote, alongside a photo of the new parents holding their baby’s tiny hand.
The pair also shared a statement through UNICEF about welcoming their little girl, explaining, “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.”
View this post on Instagram
Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
Perry and Bloom received congratulatory messages from an array of stars following the post, with the likes of Kate Hudson, Noah Cyrus, Hillary Clinton and Bloom’s ex-wife Miranda Kerr being among those sending well-wishes.