Patrick Mahomes Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend Brittany Matthews

Patrick Mahomes is going to be a married man! The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, are engaged after eight years of dating. Mahomes announced the news on his Instagram Story on Tuesday by sharing a photo of his fiancee’s gorgeous and huge engagement ring.

“Ring SZN,” the athlete wrote on the photo, adding a kissing face emoji and tagging his lady love.

Matthews also shared photos of the engagement on her IG Story. In one pic, there is a wall of white roses and marquee lights that read “Will You Marry Me?”

“This happened today,” the bride-to-be captioned the shot. In another, there is a table for two with candles and a gorgeous floral arrangement.

“My heart is so full! I love this man so incredibly much and today was so so special. Couldn’t imagine this day being anymore perfect,” Matthews wrote on the snap.

Mahomes and Matthews have been dating since they were teenagers. They met while at Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas, and went to prom together in 2013. The couple lives in Kansas City and share two dogs together, a pit bull named Steel and a cane corso named Silver.

Their engagement comes a day after they celebrated Matthews’ 25th birthday.

“Happy 25th birthday to the best one! ❤️ ❤️❤️ #MyBabe,” the NFL star wrote alongside pics of the two.

In March, the couple celebrated their eight-year anniversary. “8 years ago, you played safety & I was a cheerleader in a small town called Whitehouse, TX… oh how times have changed! Love you❤️,” she wrote on her Instagram.

