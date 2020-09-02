Country Duo Broken Roots Make Unexpected ‘AGT’ Return For Live Cover Of A U2 Classic

Broken Roots might just have what it takes.

On Tuesday’s “America’s Got Talent”, the country music duo made a surprise return for the live shows, performing a cover of a U2 classic.

The pair impressed with their countrified take on “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”, earning applause from the judges.

Broken Roots, who performed for the first time as a duo in the “AGT” season premiere, were not originally meant to appear during the quarter-finals.

After initially advancing to the “Judge Cuts” portion of the competition, the duo were told they wouldn’t be making it through to the live rounds.

But on Tuesday, Broken Roots replaced 17-year-old Thomas Day, the singing football player who auditioned with his take on “Break My Heart Again”.

While the show’s producers confirmed to Gold Derby that Day had been replaced in the live rounds by Broken Roots, no explanation for the young singer’s departure was given.