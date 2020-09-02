Celina Wows With Performance Of London Grammar’s ‘Strong’ On ‘AGT’

Celina can really bring the power.

On Tuesday’s live “America’s Got Talent” quarter-finals, the singer performed a cover of a London Grammar song.

RELATED: ‘America’s Got Talent’: Singer Auditions With Emotional Cover Of Shawn Mendes’ ‘Mercy’

Her soulful rendition of “Strong” had the judges falling over themselves to offer compliments.

“Celina, I think honestly you’re the highlight of the night,” Sofia Vergara. “Flawless. The song. The way you look. I mean, if this [red X] was a Golden Buzzer I would give it to you, but I can’t. It’s not a Golden Buzzer.”

RELATED: Country Duo Broken Roots Make Unexpected ‘AGT’ Return For Live Cover Of A U2 Classic

Heidi Klum added, “Watching your videos before, because I hadn’t seen anything about you before, it feels like you’ve prepared almost like your whole entire lifetime for this performance. And I think that you nailed it. You really did. It was beautiful.”

Simon Cowell told her, “A lot of acts go on the stage and they go away, and I don’t remember them. We’ll remember you.”