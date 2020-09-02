Cardi B Wanted Lizzo To Star In The ‘WAP’ Music Video: ‘I Had A Whole Vision’

Cardi B had a number of celebs appear in her and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” music video but there was one person missing whom she really wanted to include.

Cardi revealed in a recent interview with Hot 97 that she wanted Lizzo to star in the recently released NSFW vid.

While Kylie Jenner, Normani, and Rosalía all made appearances, Lizzo was out of town when they shot the clip.

“I’m cool with Lizzo and everything. Like, we’ve been sending DMs to each other and all that,” Cardi said, according to Page Six. “But she was on vacation and she wasn’t in town.”

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ because I had a whole vision about how I want to see Lizzo and everything,” she continued.

The rapper said that “it was so important to me to include different women that are different races and come from different backgrounds but are so powerful and influential.”

“WAP” has had everybody talking since it was released last month, and Cardi recently defended the explicit lyrics in an interview with Australian radio show “The Kyle and Jackie O Show“.

“The people that the song bothers are usually conservatives or really religious people, but my thing is, I grew up listening to this type of music,” Cardi explained. “Other people might think it’s strange and vulgar, but to me it’s almost like really normal, you know what I’m saying?” Adding, “No, of course, I don’t want my child to listen to this song and everything — but it’s for adults.”