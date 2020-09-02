Kit Harington Enters The Interrogation Room In ‘Criminal’ Season 2 Trailer

Interrogations don’t get any more intense than this.

On Tuesday, Netflix debuted the trailer for season 2 of the British crime drama “Criminal”.

The series is about a team of police officers who have a limited time in their high-tech interrogation room to get to the bottom of a case with a new case and a new suspect in the hot seat each episode.

“Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington takes the chair for one of the episodes this season. Also appearing on the show will be Kunal Nayyar, Sharon Horgan, and Sophie Okonedo.

The first season of the show, created by Jim Field Smith and George Kay, starred David Tennant and Hayley Atwell.

“Criminal” season 2 premieres Sept. 16 on Netflix.