Fan Designs Taylor Swift Amusement Park And It Is Gigantic

Taylor Swift fans have the framework for a Disneyland of their own.

A Swift fan named Matthew Ables designed an expansive amusement park inspired by the “Shake It Off” singer. Ables is an enthusiast of both theme parks and Swift’s music, making him the perfect person to craft this dreamland.

The amusement park boasts more than 60 attractions and seven lands inspired by Swift’s albums, including Fearless, Red, Reputation, and 1989. Visitors can snack at Abigail’s Cafeteria, make a TikTok and Love Story Ring or explore the “Look What You Made Me Do Experience” inside the Reputation zone.

Ables, who has approximately 1,000 subscribers on YouTube, posted the video on August 22 and has since generated more than 20,000 views.