Elvis Presley’s Graceland Mansion Tagged With ‘Black Lives Matter’ Graffiti

The Graceland estate has been targeted for graffiti by Black Lives Matter supporters.

The Daily Memphian reported that Elvis Presley’s mansion was spray-painted overnight on Tuesday with messages including “Black Lives Matter” and “Defund the police.”

A spokesperson for the estate said, “Graceland has no comment,” regarding the graffiti on the sidewalk and front wall.

Other messages include, “No Justice, No Peace,” “Defund MPD” and “F**k Trump”.

A Tennessee state representative suggested on Twitter that the graffiti on property in Memphis may have been done by someone trying to make Black Lives Matter look bad.

I bet my money that those tagging property in Memphis with BLM and Defund Police are individuals trying to make this movement look bad! Don’t believe that it’s the movement! It’s not! WE ALL KNOW WHO’S OUT TO MAKE US LOOK BAD! — Rep. London Lamar (@RepLamar) September 1, 2020

“I’d say that if people are more uncomfortable with people expressing their anger, no matter what that looks like — graffiti or however they wish to protest — and not the systemic problems going on, they might want to reevaluate their morality,” activist Hunter Demster told the Daily Memphian. “I think in light of the killings by police, in light of the devastating poverty, in light of everything we’re facing, people’s expressions are going to come out one way or another. And you’re not always going to agree with it. But I think at the end of the day, it’s time to listen to those voices.”