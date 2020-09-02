Livestream: David Blaine Is Recreating ‘Up’ In His Intense New Stunt ‘Ascension’

David Blaine is up to his typical David Blaine insanity but with a Disney-Pixar twist called “Ascension”.

Blaine will quite literally ascend through the sky holding balloons. If you are getting “Up” vibes, do not worry, you are not alone. Blaine, 47, will float over the Arizona desert holding onto 52 colourful balloons measuring 50 feet in height. One balloon is an experimental, mechanical aircraft.

The renowned magician plans to ascend approximately three miles above sea level, let go of the balloons, free fall and pull his parachute.

The “Ascension” livestream is active right now as a YouTube Original. Blaine is expected to take off at 10:45 a.m. ET/7:45 a.m. PT.