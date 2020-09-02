Kelly Clarkson Covers Marvin Gaye’s ‘I Heard It Through The Grapevine’

You heard correctly: Kelly Clarkson has a new Marvin Gaye cover.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Has An ‘Unbelievable’ New EMF Cover

Clarkson pulled a classic Motown record out of her “Kellyoke” bag of tricks on Wednesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”. The “American Idol” alum covered “I Heard It Through the Grapevine”, the Gaye version, to be specific.

“I Heard It Through the Grapevine” was written by Norman Whitfield and Barrett Strong for Motown Records in 1966. Two years later, Whitfield worked with Gaye on an alternate version for the latter’s 1968 album In the Groove.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Sings Aretha Franklin’s ‘Don’t Play That Song (You Lied)’

Clarkson has covered the Beach Boys’ “Kokomo”, Trisha Yearwood’s “Believe Me Baby (I Lied)”, and H.E.R.’s “Focus” among many others since going virtual.