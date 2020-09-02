Britney Spears Says She Isn’t Just Recycling Selfies For Instagram

Britney Spears is shutting down rumours about her social media presence.

On Tuesday, the singer shared a selfie on Instagram and hit back at commenters chiding her for posting the same photo multiple times in her feed.

As Spears explained, “To the peeps who think I’m posting the same pics …… well you know us girls …… it’s the same top and same hair but if you look at the details it’s a completely different picture.”

Along with the untouched photo, Spears included two more versions of the same photo with Instagram filters on.

In recent weeks, Spears has shared a number of selfies and videos wearing the same top.

This led to some fans questioning whether Spears was controlling her own social media accounts.

In August, a judge ruled that the singer’s conservatorship, originally put in place in 2008, will be extended at least six more months.