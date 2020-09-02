‘Center Stage’ Star Ethan Stiefel Looks Nothing Like The Cooper Nielson Of Old

Chances are, you did not expect a grown-up Cooper Nielson to look like this Ethan Stiefel.

The cast of “Center Stage” virtually reunited to reminisce on the 2000 teen dance drama. Among those in attendance were Stiefel, Zoe Saldana, Sascha Radetsky, and Amanda Schull. What caught fans off-guard was the transformation Stiefel has undergone. The mop-hair and clean shave of old were replaced with shoulder-length locks and a funky moustache.

Good god, Ethan Stiefel, that look is a choice. — ÑAM ÑAM (@lafuriarosa) September 1, 2020

Stiefel and the cast touched on how “Center Stage” helped dispel stereotypes about ballet, particularly stereotypes about male dancers.

Oh my goodness. Ethan Stiefel looks… verrrrrrry different. https://t.co/iexFv3JGpw — Sam (@sgreen3) September 1, 2020

“The people that we were working with on the film, on every level, as someone who, since the age of eight or nine, was pursuing a ballet career took a great sense of pride in the fact that I was given the chance to present dance on the highest level,” Stiefel shared. “And all you can do is present your art form in the best light possible.

“That’s a huge responsibility and one that I didn’t take lightly, but at the same time if we’re still talking about this film right now 20 years later and some of the topics that we are discussing. It seems it did resonate.”