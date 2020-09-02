Harry & Meghan Markle Sign Multiyear Production Deal With Netflix

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are heading to streaming.

On Tuesday, the New York Times reported that Harry and Meghan Markle have signed a multiyear deal with Netflix to produce documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows, and children’s programming.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Tells Gloria Steinem Prince Harry Is ‘A Feminist’ In ‘Makers’ Interview

The couple have also founded a still-unnamed production company to handle their media venture.

“Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” they said in a statement. “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”

Harry and Meghan added that Netflix’s “unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.”

According to the report, the couple had also held talks with Disney, Apple, and NBCUniversal about possible media deals.

RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Officially Change The Title Of Sussex Royal

While Meghan maintains she does not intend to return to acting, the couple may appear on camera in documentary programming.

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos said, “We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere.”

The couple’s production deal is reminiscent of the one Barack and Michelle Obama signed with Netflix in 2018, which has brought to audiences the documentaries “American Factory” and “Crip Camp”.