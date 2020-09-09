Netflix CEO Addresses Meghan Markle Acting Rumours

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are heading to streaming.

On Tuesday, the New York Times reported that Harry and Meghan Markle have signed a multiyear deal with Netflix to produce documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows, and children’s programming.

The couple have also founded a still-unnamed production company to handle their media venture.

“Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” they said in a statement. “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”

Harry and Meghan added that Netflix’s “unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.” According to the report, the couple had also held talks with Disney, Apple, and NBCUniversal about possible media deals.

While Meghan maintains she does not intend to return to acting, the couple may appear on camera in documentary programming. Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings doubled down on the fact that Markle will not be acting.

“The real focus for them is on being producers and on building that production capacity,” Hastings said. “That’s the key thing is they’ve developed a great eye for story, and we’ll be working with them on that basis.”

“They’re smart,” he elaborated. “They were shopping it around across all the major companies and I think we really put together the best, complete package. We’re gonna do a wide range of entertainment with them… I think it will be some of the most exciting, most-viewed content next year.”

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos said, “We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere.”

The couple’s production deal is reminiscent of the one Barack and Michelle Obama signed with Netflix in 2018, which has brought to audiences the documentaries “American Factory” and “Crip Camp”.